TravelPulse Podcast: TikTok’s Travel Scene
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 28, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Gabby Beckford, a multi-award-winning content creator and founder of packslight.com. Together they first discuss the top trending news of the travel industry, including the ongoing JetBlue-Spirit merger, destinations offering freebies and so much more.
Later, Beckford shares insights into what's trending in the TikTok travel space, as well as how advisors and suppliers can best use the popular social media app.
The TikTok discussion begins around the 16-minute mark.
Comments
