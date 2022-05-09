Last updated: 03:35 PM ET, Mon May 09 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: Top Issues Troubling The Travel Industry Right Now

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 09, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the industry, including big news in cruising and the airline industry.

Later, Bowman interviews John Werner, President & COO at MAST Travel Network. Werner shares insights into what he sees as the top issues troubling the travel industry right now, as well as how travel advisors can navigate through these times. The interview begins around the 11-minute mark.

Today's episode is sponsored by Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV).

ALGV is dedicating 31 days of amped-up gratitude for travel advisors. With special giveaways, fun ways to win exciting prizes and points, “insider confidential” content series to bolster your expertise, more professional development resources, and of course, a fantastic sale to help you seal those deals, this Travel Advisor Appreciation Month is all set to impress. Visit algvacations.com/taam to learn more!

