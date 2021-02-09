TravelPulse Podcast: Travel Shaming in the Era of COVID-19
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 09, 2021
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by travel advisor Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including some uplifting news based on recent traveler surveys, as well as cruise news, airlines news and more.
Later Laura Fernandez, head of the Travel + Tourism advertising business for SiriusXM and its brands Pandora, SoundCloud and Stitcher, joins the show to talk about the subject of travel shaming. Fernandez shares insights on recent traveler research data from Pandora and Doncsecz shares his experience on travel shaming from the past year.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
