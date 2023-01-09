TravelPulse Podcast: Travel Tech Shaping the Future
January 09, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman first discusses the latest trending news in the travel industry, including Delta's big announcement for free WiFi, top cruise news and more.
Later, Bowman welcomes Laura Fernandez, VP Head of Industry Travel + Tourism at SXM Media. Fernandez shares her top takeaways from attending the 2023 CES show in Las Vegas last week. Hear about Delta Sync, what the Metaverse means for travel, airline biometrics, a flying car and more.
The travel tech talk begins around the 12-minute mark.
