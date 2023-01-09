Last updated: 01:52 PM ET, Mon January 09 2023

TravelPulse Podcast: Travel Tech Shaping the Future

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 09, 2023

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman first discusses the latest trending news in the travel industry, including Delta's big announcement for free WiFi, top cruise news and more.

Later, Bowman welcomes Laura Fernandez, VP Head of Industry Travel + Tourism at SXM Media. Fernandez shares her top takeaways from attending the 2023 CES show in Las Vegas last week. Hear about Delta Sync, what the Metaverse means for travel, airline biometrics, a flying car and more.

The travel tech talk begins around the 12-minute mark.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.

Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com

