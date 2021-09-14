Last updated: 04:24 PM ET, Tue September 14 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: Trending News and Expert Travel Advice

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 14, 2021

Happy #TravelTuesday!

This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by travel advisor Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including the idea of a potential vaccine mandate for US air travel and a multi-billion-dollar travel move.

Later, the two discuss Doncsecz's recent trips to the US and Mexico, as well Bowman's recent trip to Europe. They share top advice for those traveling now and in the future during the changing landscape in the travel industry.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

