TravelPulse Podcast: Trending News and Expert Travel Advice
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 14, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by travel advisor Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including the idea of a potential vaccine mandate for US air travel and a multi-billion-dollar travel move.
Later, the two discuss Doncsecz's recent trips to the US and Mexico, as well Bowman's recent trip to Europe. They share top advice for those traveling now and in the future during the changing landscape in the travel industry.
