TravelPulse Podcast: Trending News and Top Travel Pet Peeves
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 25, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Tyson Wharton, owner of Sioux Empire Travel, to discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including their recent experience at ALGV’s Ascend conference, some big cruise news, and more.
Later in the show, Bowman and Wharton share their biggest travel pet peeves, and how to not let them ruin your vacation. They also review a new list of the worst air travel passengers, and Wharton provides advice to advisors on dealing with clients.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
