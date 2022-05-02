TravelPulse Podcast: US Travel and Tourism Now and in the Future
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 02, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the industry, including key destination updates, air travel news and more.
Later, Bowman interviews Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. Dow discusses what goes into making National Travel and Tourism Week, what's trending in the United States travel and tourism industry, and so much more. The interview with Dow begins around the 14-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
