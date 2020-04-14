TravelPulse Podcast: USTOA President/CEO Terry Dale on COVID-19 Impact
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 14, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode as hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan break down the latest trending topics in the travel industry.
Could travel pick back up this summer? What's going on in the cruise industry? What do airlines need to offer post-COVID-19? All these and more are discussed on this week's show.
Later, the two are joined by the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) President and CEO Terry Dale to talk about what they're doing to help the industry in these tough times.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS