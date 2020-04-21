TravelPulse Podcast: Virtual Travel's Taking Over & How to Join In
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 21, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode as hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry.
This week, the two are joined by Megan Chapa, a former travel agent and current host of Travel Radio Podcast. The topic at hand this week primarily focuses on how virtual travel is taking off in a big way right now.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS