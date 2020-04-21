Last updated: 06:12 PM ET, Tue April 21 2020

TravelPulse Podcast: Virtual Travel's Taking Over & How to Join In

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 21, 2020

TravelPulse Podcast
The TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan.

Happy #TravelTuesday!

The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode as hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry.

This week, the two are joined by Megan Chapa, a former travel agent and current host of Travel Radio Podcast. The topic at hand this week primarily focuses on how virtual travel is taking off in a big way right now.

