TravelPulse Podcast: Visiting the Caribbean Right Now
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 16, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by TravelPulse Senior Editor Codie Liermann and travel advisor Jeni Chaffer, owner of Journeys Travel.
The trio first discusses the top trending stories, including a move by the CDC that many in the travel industry rejoiced about as well as the latest cruise line to cancel even more voyages.
Later in the show, Codie and Jeni describe what it was like visiting the Caribbean in recent weeks, sharing their thoughts on the new protocols in place and the testing process to return back to the U.S.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
