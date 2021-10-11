TravelPulse Podcast: What Does the Future Hold for All-Inclusive Resorts?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 11, 2021
In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Sarah Kline of Time for Travel.
The two first discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including new research on the status of tourism's recovery and several destinations unveiling plans for reopening.
Later in the show, Kline shares her thoughts on last week's big news from Mariott and Wyndham as well as what she thinks the future holds for all-inclusive resorts.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
