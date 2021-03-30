Last updated: 03:16 PM ET, Tue March 30 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: What Does the Future Hold for Guided Tours?

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 30, 2021

This week, host Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including major cruise news and why #BoycottDelta was trending on social media.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Melissa DaSilva, President of Trafalgar. DaSilva shares what it took for them to get tours back in operation right now, as well as what the future holds for the guided tour industry.

