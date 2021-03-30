TravelPulse Podcast: What Does the Future Hold for Guided Tours?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 30, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including major cruise news and why #BoycottDelta was trending on social media.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Melissa DaSilva, President of Trafalgar. DaSilva shares what it took for them to get tours back in operation right now, as well as what the future holds for the guided tour industry.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
