TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending for All Inclusive Resorts
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 15, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in the travel industry, including the world's safest countries and cities, big air travel news and more.
Later, Bowman welcomes Ricardo Portillo, Sales and Marketing Manager at The Excellence Collection, to discuss the latest in the all-inclusive resort space. Portillo shares his insights on all-inclusive resort trends, what separates The Excellence Collection from other resorts, and more.
The discussion with Portillo on all-inclusive resorts begins after the 15-minute mark.
This week's episode is sponsored by Excellence Collection. Discover relaxation and romance with The Excellence Collection. Explore tailored vacation experiences in 8 All Inclusive resorts set on some of the most stunning beaches in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Montego Bay. Enjoy an ambiance of love in the couples-only Beloved hotels, adults-only exclusivity in Excellence Resorts, and fun for all ages at Finest Resorts. Choose your ideal tropical paradise today! Visit theexcellencecollection.com for more information.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS