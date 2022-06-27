TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending in Destination Weddings and Honeymoons
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 27, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Will Medina, owner of Destination Weddings Expert and Destination Weddings University.
The two first discuss the latest trending news stories in the travel industry, including the recent air travel chaos and the impact Roe vs. Wade being overturned might have on the travel industry.
Later in the show, Medina shares his insights into the latest trends and brands he loves when it comes to destination weddings and honeymoons. Medina also shares tips for travel advisors looking to grow their business in this niche market. The discussion on weddings and honeymoons begins just before the 23-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
