TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending in Luxury Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 12, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Nick Pena, a luxury travel advisor with Cruise Planners. The two first discuss the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including JetBlue's offer to buy Spirit, news impacting Mexico tourism and more.
Later, Pena shares his insights into what is trending in luxury travel in 2022. From hotels to cruises to destinations that excel in the luxury experience, Pena highlights the need to know when it comes to true luxury travel. Additionally, Pena gives listeners a preview of what it's like booking travel for celebrity clients. The discussion on luxury travel begins around the 23-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS