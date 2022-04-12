Last updated: 05:13 PM ET, Tue April 12 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending in Luxury Travel

April 12, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Nick Pena, a luxury travel advisor with Cruise Planners. The two first discuss the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including JetBlue's offer to buy Spirit, news impacting Mexico tourism and more.

Later, Pena shares his insights into what is trending in luxury travel in 2022. From hotels to cruises to destinations that excel in the luxury experience, Pena highlights the need to know when it comes to true luxury travel. Additionally, Pena gives listeners a preview of what it's like booking travel for celebrity clients. The discussion on luxury travel begins around the 23-minute mark.

