Last updated: 04:24 PM ET, Tue July 27 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending In Travel This Summer?

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 27, 2021

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast

Happy #TravelTuesday!

On this week's episode, host Eric Bowman is joined by John Maddox of KHM Travel. The two discuss the latest trending topics in travel from the last week, including big cruise news and several destination updates.

Later in the show, Bowman and Maddox break down the biggest summer travel trends this year. Maddox shares his insights on what he's seeing from his clients.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Ranking 25 Best Rides at Universal Orlando in 2021

Disney World's Cinderella Castle Completes 50th Anniversary Royal Makeover

New Mazes Announced, Tickets On Sale for Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

gallery icon What to Eat, Drink, and Shop at EPCOT’s 2021 Food & Wine Festival

Complete Caribbean Podcast: What's New in the Caribbean?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS