TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending In Travel This Summer?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 27, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
On this week's episode, host Eric Bowman is joined by John Maddox of KHM Travel. The two discuss the latest trending topics in travel from the last week, including big cruise news and several destination updates.
Later in the show, Bowman and Maddox break down the biggest summer travel trends this year. Maddox shares his insights on what he's seeing from his clients.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
