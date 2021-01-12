TravelPulse Podcast: When Will We Cruise in 2021?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 12, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry.
When will the full re-launch for the cruise industry take place in 2021? What does the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) think of possible mandatory vaccines in order to travel? What did the latest naughty passengers do this time?
All these and more are discussed on this week of the TravelPulse Podcast.
