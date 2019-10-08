Last updated: 03:15 PM ET, Tue October 08 2019

Universal CityWalk Adds New Restaurants

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana exterior.

Already known for its array of eclectic dining, Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood is adding two more restaurants.

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana and VIVO Italian Kitchen are the newest eateries to come to CityWalk, expanding the dining options at the popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

You can’t miss Antojitos Cocina Mexicana. Located right in the heart of CityWalk, its vibrant, bold color scheme practically screams at you to come inside and try the offerings from Brazilian Executive Chef Gian Caterina.

Antojitos features open space seating, private dining rooms and an outdoor patio where guests are serenaded by live musical performances from local Latin artists and mariachi bands.

A large centerpiece bar serves as a new trademark of the restaurant and is a tequila lover’s delightmore than 150 tequilas from around the world are served.

The menu is just as substantial.

According to Universal, it includes Guacamole Trio and Chips, including signature guacamole, pomegranate guacamole with queso fresco and pepita guacamole with jalapeños and lime salt; Carnitas Nachos (crispy pork carnitas); Queso Fundido (melted Oaxaca, Chihuahua and cotija cheeses); Chicharrones de Pollo (crispy chicken bites, chili lime salt); Elote (street corn) and Sopa de Tortilla, to name a few.

There are also tacos, carne asada, pollo, enchiladas and more.

A charcuterie plate from VIVO Italian Kitchen.

VIVO Italian Kitchen is not as bright and showy as Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, but it is a sleek space with an open expo kitchen.

Featuring both indoor and al fresco dining for lunch and dinner, VIVO’s signature dishes are prepared by Executive Chef Cyndi Tran, who combines traditional Italian menu items with off-the-beaten-path, innovative twists.

Oh, and leave room for such desserts as Chocolate Zucotto Vasi, Ricotta Cheesecake, Tiramisu and homemade Gelato, accompanied by signature rosemary-infused homemade butter cookies.

