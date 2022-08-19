Universal Hollywood Adds Jordan Peele Movies to Terror Tram at Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment Donald Wood August 19, 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood announced the Terror Tram at the 2022 edition of Halloween Horror Nights will feature a cinematic twist on Jordan Peele’s blockbuster films.
Starting on September 8, the Terror Tram unravels “Hollywood Harry’s Halloween,” a nightmarish spectacle with a demented cast of characters that winds past the iconic Psycho House and then through Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds set.
As guests make their way through a choreographed massacre at the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope, they will encounter The Tethered from Us in a frightening finale. After the success of the 2019 “Us” house, this experience will feature all-new choreography by conceptual artist and choreographer Madeline Hollander.
Universal Hollywood also announced the final lineup of haunted house experiences, which includes The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, La Llorona: The Weeping Woman, Scarecrow: The Reaping and Universal Horror Hotel.
The event will also feature new scare zones, including El Pueblo del Terror, Sideshow Slaughterhouse and Clownsawz. Halloween Horror Nights tickets can be purchased online or at the Universal Hollywood front gate, providing guests with Early Event Admission to select houses, beginning at 6 p.m. local time each night of the event.
In addition, dance crew Jabbawockeez will bring an all-new, high-energy show nightly to this year’s event, featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, special effects and pulse-pounding music.
