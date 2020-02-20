Universal Hollywood Closing Walking Dead Attraction
Entertainment Donald Wood February 20, 2020
Universal Studios Hollywood announced it would be closing the popular The Walking Dead attraction on March 4 and replacing it with a new ride based on the hit movie, The Secret Life of Pets.
According to The Los Angeles Times, a Universal Studios spokesperson said The Walking Dead attraction will close after more than three years of terrifying visitors and will be replaced by The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! ride, which is scheduled to open on March 27.
The Walking Dead attraction opened to the public on July 4, 2016, and was designed in part by the hit AMC TV series producer, director and head of special effects Greg Nicotero and executive producer John Murdy.
The zombies would scare guests in the upper lot of the park, but the horror fun is almost over, as the area that currently houses attraction will now be dubbed Pets Place, a far less menacing name.
While the news will leave fans of the Walking Dead distraught, Universal Studios has remained adamant the spirit of the attraction will live on as a focal point for the theme park’s Halloween Horror Nights mazes coming this fall.
Construction on the new Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! ride is underway and the attraction is set to open this spring. Once the Walking Dead site is closed and cleared, teams will begin work on transforming the area into the cartoonish sets from The Secret Life of Pets films.
Once completed, the new Pets Place area will lead directly into the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride and Super Silly Fun Land.
Last year, Universal Hollywood officials announced the theme park would be getting a Super Nintendo World themed land, but no timeline was revealed at the time.
