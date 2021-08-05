Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Thu August 05 2021

Universal Orlando Adding Iconic Characters to Halloween Horror Nights

Entertainment Donald Wood August 05, 2021

Halloween Horror Nights
Halloween Horror Nights. (photo via Universal Studios Orlando Media)

Officials from Universal Orlando Resort announced the return of several of Halloween Horror Nights’ most notorious icons as part of an all-original haunted house.

The haunted house has been dubbed “Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured” and will feature a “Hell of Fame” cast that includes The Caretaker, The Director, The Usher, The Storyteller, Jack the Clown, Chance and more.

ADVERTISING

To celebrate 30 years of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando’s 2021 event will take guests through a horrific adventure where they try to escape the grasp of each character within its ominous domain.

MORE Entertainment
Walt Disney World

Disney Reveals More Details for Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

Guests in front of Sleeping Beauty

Disneyland Reveals New Annual Pass Program 'Magic Key...

Walt Disney World

Disney Requiring Employee Vaccinations

From The Storyteller’s infamous bed of razor-sharp nails to the cadaver-filled mortuary run by The Caretaker, harrowing horrors will await guests at every turn, giving travelers no choice but to face the most horrifying legends in Halloween Horror Nights history.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on September 3 and runs select nights through October 31. The 2021 event will boast 10 elaborately themed haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment.

Tickets and vacation packages for the Halloween spectacle are now on sale, with a variety of Fear Passes that allow guests to visit the event on multiple nights starting at $129.99. Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out and tickets should be purchased in advance.

Universal Orlando broke down its classic villains:

—The Caretaker: a once well-respected surgeon who has become eerily infatuated with the removal of internal organs – especially while his patients are conscious.

—The Director: an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with capturing the suffering and torture of his victims on film – placing them in their very own living horror movie.

—The Usher: who seeks to invoke violent vengeance on those who don’t follow the rules of his theater.

—The Storyteller: who stops at nothing to entrap guests into her latest tales of terror, where no one lives happily ever after.

—Jack the Clown: the original Halloween Horror Nights icon and the most feared of them all – and his assistant Chance, a deadly pair who thrive on tormenting victims in ways that embody their sick sense of humor.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Walt Disney World's Star Wars Hotel Galactic Starcruiser Atrium

Disney Reveals More Details for Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

Disneyland Reveals New Annual Pass Program 'Magic Key'

Disney Requiring Employee Vaccinations

New Details Revealed for Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending In Travel This Summer?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS