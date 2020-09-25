Last updated: 09:06 AM ET, Fri September 25 2020

Universal Orlando Adding New Halloween Experiences

Donald Wood September 25, 2020

Despite the cancellation of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando Resort is still launching several scary experiences to celebrate the season, starting on September 26.

Universal will debut two extreme haunted houses, allow guests to wear costumes while visiting the theme park, encourage safe trick-or-treating, host scavenger hunts and more.

The all-new haunted houses have been dubbed “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” and “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.” The former is a unique spin on the classic horror films, while the latter features an original story that uncovers a dark ritual behind the innocent childhood tradition.

Access to the two haunted houses is included with theme park admission, and Universal revealed there might be times when the Virtual Line experience is available for the Halloween attractions.

For additional Halloween treats this fall, guests can also stop by the popular Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store, feast on crave-worthy food and beverage options and watch a classic horror flick at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk through October 31.

Universal continues to implement enhanced health and safety procedures focused on screening, spacing and sanitization, and those practices will be applied to all experiences taking place this fall.

Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the parks and increasing cleaning procedures.

