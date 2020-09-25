Universal Orlando Adding New Halloween Experiences
Entertainment Donald Wood September 25, 2020
Despite the cancellation of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando Resort is still launching several scary experiences to celebrate the season, starting on September 26.
Universal will debut two extreme haunted houses, allow guests to wear costumes while visiting the theme park, encourage safe trick-or-treating, host scavenger hunts and more.
The all-new haunted houses have been dubbed “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” and “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.” The former is a unique spin on the classic horror films, while the latter features an original story that uncovers a dark ritual behind the innocent childhood tradition.
Access to the two haunted houses is included with theme park admission, and Universal revealed there might be times when the Virtual Line experience is available for the Halloween attractions.
For additional Halloween treats this fall, guests can also stop by the popular Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store, feast on crave-worthy food and beverage options and watch a classic horror flick at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk through October 31.
Universal continues to implement enhanced health and safety procedures focused on screening, spacing and sanitization, and those practices will be applied to all experiences taking place this fall.
Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the parks and increasing cleaning procedures.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS