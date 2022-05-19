Last updated: 10:25 AM ET, Thu May 19 2022

Universal Orlando Adds New Multi-Day Ticket, Hotel Offerings

Entertainment Donald Wood May 19, 2022

Universal Orlando Parks, Universal Orlando, Universal Orlando Resorts
Universal Orlando Resort. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando Resort announced a new multi-day ticket and updated hotel offerings designed to give visitors the ultimate summer vacation experience.

Available for purchase through September 30, travelers can purchase a four-day park ticket for only $79 per person, per day—for select dates—to visit Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure (one theme park per day).

The four-day ticket prices vary by day and are valid for use through March 31, 2023.

In addition, guests can also enjoy 20 percent savings per night at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, available from June 3 through August 13. At $176 per night plus tax, the offer is valid for all room types and subject to availability.

Earlier this year, Universal Orlando announced it would no longer require guests who are fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors. The park still recommends that unvaccinated visitors wear masks indoors.

In March, Universal announced tickets and packages for the 2022 edition of Halloween Horror Nights are now on sale. The event will run a record-breaking 43 nights from September 2 through October 31.

Starting in September, visitors to Universal’s Florida and California theme parks will experience the horrors of The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy in haunted houses inspired by the event’s previous Universal Monsters attractions.

