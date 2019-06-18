Universal Orlando Alters Operation Times for New Harry Potter Ride
Entertainment Donald Wood June 18, 2019
Universal Orlando Resort announced its Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride would open later each day to accommodate the massive crowds and the need for daily maintenance.
According to WFLA.com, Universal announced Monday the new Harry Potter-themed ride is scheduled to open at midday for the next several weeks in order to give employees enough time to complete the proper daily maintenance and technical support.
The decision comes after Universal experienced wait times for the Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure of up to 10 hours.
“Hagrid's Magic Creatures Motorbike Adventure is even more popular than we could have imagined - and we've been working hard to make sure everyone who wants to ride gets to do so,” Universal said in a statement. “But this is our most sophisticated, high-performance, ride system ever - and our team needs time to take care of the ride's daily maintenance and technical support.”
