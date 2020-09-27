Last updated: 04:08 PM ET, Sun September 27 2020

Universal Orlando Announces New Coaster

Universal Orlando officially confirmed Friday what many had been speculating and gossiping about for months.

The theme park announced that its newest thrill ride will be the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, expected to open in the summer of 2021 according to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

The new roller coaster has been under construction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and much of the construction could still be seen by patrons of the park. Still, the name was unknown until Universal released the information.

The newspaper noted that Universal is coming off its Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opening last year, which won rave reviews.

In a posting online, Universal said “Step into Jurassic Park and stand in awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But don’t be deceived by the island’s beauty because danger lurks behind every corner. Only here can you live the adventure of coming face to face with giant creatures of the Earth’s past, encounter raptors roaming every day, or take a daring raft expedition through jungles teeming with dinosaurs. … A new species of roller coaster coming Summer 2021.”

Universal Orlando reopened in June to limited capacity following the coronavirus outbreak.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that businesses could reopen to full capacity in the state.

