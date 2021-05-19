Universal Orlando Announces New DreamWorks Destination Experience
Entertainment Donald Wood May 19, 2021
Universal Orlando Resort announced the debut of an all-new, interactive character experience, dubbed DreamWorks Destination, coming this spring.
Visitors to the theme park can meet, greet and dance along with their favorite DreamWorks characters in a themed location that brings the high-energy fun of the franchise’s most popular animated films to life.
DreamWorks Destination will be found in the KidZone area of Universal Studios Florida and features characters from film franchises, such as Trolls, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and more.
Using familiar songs from popular movies, a colorful party atmosphere as the backdrop and bright lights to illuminate the scene, guests will connect with DreamWorks characters, grab some fun photos and join an epic dance party for every member of the family.
Universal Orlando representatives said the exact opening date has yet to be announced, but the experience is scheduled to open in the spring with the park’s updated health and safety protocols still in place.
Last week, Universal Orlando announced that guests would no longer have to wear facemasks while outdoors, but mandatory facial coverings policies were still in effect for indoors and in all queues, attractions and transportation.
In April, the theme park revealed more details about Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which is scheduled to make its debut to the general public on June 10.
Sponsored Content
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS