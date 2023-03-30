Universal Orlando Announces New Multi-Day Ticket for Florida Residents
March 30, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort announced a new ticket offer for Floridians that would allow guests to enjoy three days of theme park thrills for the price of one.
The Florida theme park’s new “Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” allows travelers to visit on non-consecutive days through September 29, with passes now on sale.
The multi-day tickets cost between $173.84 and $221.54, tax inclusive, with pricing determined based on the first date selected for the visit. Cost and availability vary by day, and a valid Florida photo ID is required.
Whether people plan three separate visits to the parks or a multi-day vacation, travelers can enjoy all the theme park destination has to offer, including Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction coming this summer and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the state’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.
Floridians can also enjoy The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley, as well as a culinary journey with a wide variety of highly-themed quick service and sit-down dining options.
Visitors can stay in the heart of the thrills for a staycation at one of Universal Orlando’s eight hotels with options for every travel style and budget.
Earlier this month, Universal Orlando announced that the 2023 edition of Halloween Horror Nights would take place across a record-breaking 44 nights this fall.
Running on select nights between September 1 and October 31, the premier Halloween event will unleash 10 new haunted houses and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures and outrageous entertainment.
