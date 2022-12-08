Universal Orlando Announces New Villain-Con Minion Blast Attraction
December 08, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort announced its newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, will debut at the theme park in Summer 2023.
Universal’s creative team teamed with filmmakers from Illumination to develop the interactive blaster game experience that invites guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the most infamous supervillains.
Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure.
Visitors encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films, all while determining if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a group of supervillains from the film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Travelers heading to Universal Orlando will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll glide through scenes where they earn points by blasting various items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.
Villain-Con Minion Blast will open within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave next summer, which will also include the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Cafe and other surprises inspired by popular characters.
Last month, Universal Orlando announced a 2023 spring getaway deal offering U.S. and Canadian residents 25 percent savings on its 5-Day/5-Night Vacation Package. The limited-time getaway offer is available for travel beginning February 21, 2023, through May 26, 2023 (blackout dates apply).
