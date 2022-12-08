Last updated: 12:36 PM ET, Thu December 08 2022

Universal Orlando Announces New Villain-Con Minion Blast Attraction

Entertainment Donald Wood December 08, 2022

Universal Orlando Resort's Villain-Con.
Universal Orlando's Villain-Con. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Universal Orlando Resort announced its newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, will debut at the theme park in Summer 2023.

Universal’s creative team teamed with filmmakers from Illumination to develop the interactive blaster game experience that invites guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the most infamous supervillains.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Luxury travel, luxury travelers, infinity pool, wine, Mykonos, Greece

Virtuoso Luxury Talks by exELLENce Group Uncovers 2023...

Beach, sunrise, Los Cabos, Mexico, pool, yoga

Exceptional Los Cabos Resorts Ideal for the Whole Family

Traveler, passenger, anxious, stressed, frustrated, airport, station

gallery icon Ranking Americans' Biggest Airline Complaints

Interactive Ollivanders wands at Universal Studios.

Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter...

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure.

Visitors encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films, all while determining if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a group of supervillains from the film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Travelers heading to Universal Orlando will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll glide through scenes where they earn points by blasting various items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.

Villain-Con Minion Blast will open within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave next summer, which will also include the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Cafe and other surprises inspired by popular characters.

Last month, Universal Orlando announced a 2023 spring getaway deal offering U.S. and Canadian residents 25 percent savings on its 5-Day/5-Night Vacation Package. The limited-time getaway offer is available for travel beginning February 21, 2023, through May 26, 2023 (blackout dates apply).

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Interactive Ollivanders wands at Universal Studios.

Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter...

gallery icon 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Highlights: Guide to Visiting This December

gallery icon 11 Top Movie Destinations in Hawaii

Disneyland Announces Return Date for Magic Happens Parade

Carrie Underwood Announces Extension of Her Las Vegas Residency

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS