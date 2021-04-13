Universal Orlando Announces Reopening Date for Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
Officials from Universal Orlando Resort announced Loews Sapphire Falls Resort would reopen on May 18 for the first time since closing temporarily due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to ClickOrlando.com, Universal Orlando suspended operations at Sapphire Falls last August as the state wrestled with a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases that shut down the travel industry.
Sapphire Falls features Caribbean themes across its more than 1,000 rooms and 77 suites and offers guests exclusive on-site benefits, including Early Park Admission. Guests can now book their stay via Universal Orlando’s official website.
The theme park said additional details about the reopening of the currently shuttered Aventura Hotel and Endless Summer – Surfside Inn & Suites would be announced at a later time.
While there are still hotel closures to navigate at Universal Orlando, the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites are all currently open.
Last week, Universal Orlando announced Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, will make its debut to the general public on June 10 at the Islands of Adventure theme park.
In addition, TravelPulse’s Lauren Bowman recently interviewed Fernando Flores, Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations & Travel Operations for Universal Parks and Resort, on all the latest news from Universal Orlando.
