Universal Orlando Announces Return of Rock the Universe Festival
Entertainment Donald Wood September 15, 2021
Universal Studios Florida announced the Rock the Universe music festival is returning from January 28-30.
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival will bring together some of the genre’s top artists, worship experiences and theme park attractions at Universal Orlando. The three-day party will also boast a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts.
The festivities kick off on January 28 with feature performances by GRAMMY award-winning group for KING & COUNTRY, contemporary artist Matthew West, and more.
On January 29, GRAMMY award-winning rock band Casting Crowns, GRAMMY award-winning rock artist Zach Williams and the contemporary band Big Daddy Weave are scheduled to perform.
The festival will also feature worship experiences, including a Saturday ceremony with a special message and a musical performance and a Sunday morning worship service to wrap up the weekend.
As part of the 2021 festivities, guests can take advantage of admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure with a 2-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, starting at $129.99 per person, plus tax.
Rock Your Weekend Group Getaway vacation packages include two-night hotel stays, a 2-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket and a souvenir photo, with prices starting at $195 per person for groups of 10 people or more.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS