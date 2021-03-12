Universal Orlando Extends Mardi Gras 2021 Festival
Entertainment Donald Wood March 12, 2021
Due to popular demand, Universal Orlando Resort announced the extension of its Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval festival through April 11.
With the announcement, Universal Orlando visitors have even more time to enjoy the party that features more than 100 new food and beverage items inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world.
The Florida theme park will also feature a plethora of Mardi Gras floats stationed throughout the property, as well parties in the streets that feature dancers, stilt performers, brass band musicians, beads and a newly-themed Mardi Gras Tribute Store.
Guests can also savor fan-favorite Cajun fare and classic Carnaval, including cuisine from New Orleans, dishes from the Caribbean islands, Bavarian Pretzels from Germany and other famous flavors from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy, France and more.
In addition to the attractions inside the theme park, the Mardi Gras celebration will roll with Carnaval-inspired delights at select venues at Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando hotels.
Admission to Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with tickets already purchased for Universal Studios Florida or with a Seasonal or Annual Pass.
To keep visitors safe during the festivities, Universal continues to implement enhanced health and safety procedures, including guidelines focused on screening, spacing and sanitization.
