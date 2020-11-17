Last updated: 03:02 PM ET, Tue November 17 2020

Universal Orlando Launches First-Ever ‘Universal’s Holiday Tour’

Entertainment Laurie Baratti November 17, 2020

The Grinch at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida.
The Grinch at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida. (Photo courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort)

On select nights, from November 22 through January 2, 2021, guests at Universal Orlando Resort can experience some next-level seasonal magic with the all-new ‘Universal’s Holiday Tour’.

On offer for the first time ever, this special guided tour provides exclusive access to incredible holiday experiences that span both the Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure parks. Availability is limited, and advance reservations are required to participate, so plan ahead.

On select dates this holiday season, Universal’s Holiday Tour will provide guests with opportunities to:

—Gain priority access to the ‘Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons’, a brand-new walk-through attraction that brings guests up close to the famous, larger-than-life Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats and balloons, which are annually inspired by everything from holiday icons to cartoon characters, including those from the ‘Shrek’, ‘Minions’ and ‘Madagascar’ films. Santa Claus himself, who traditionally finishes out the parade procession in his sleigh, will be on hand for photos.

—Embark on a tour of Universal’s first-ever Holiday Tribute Store, featuring four colorfully themed rooms (including a very Grinchy space) sporting a dazzling display of fresh holiday merchandise and tasty goodies for sale.

—In Islands of Adventure’s Seuss Landing, encounter the Grinch live and in-person at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous, where the notorious green meanie will be available for meet-and-greets and photos ops. Afterward, enjoy some signature holiday beverages at the Hot Cocoa Bar.

—Round out the enchanted evening in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter–Hogsmeade, located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure park, and enjoy a private showing of ‘The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’, an astounding projected display of memorable Christmas moments from the beloved 'Harry Potter' stories and celebration of the Wizarding World's magical brand of holiday cheer.

—Guests will also receive a special, themed gift item to commemorate their special Universal’s Holiday Tour experience.

Universal Orlando will, of course, continue to implement enhanced health and safety protocols, focused on “screening, spacing and sanitization”, at all of its properties, practicing the same precautions during all the experiences included in Universal’s Holiday Tour. Key measures include requiring face coverings, enforcing social distancing and limiting guest capacities for each tour group, as well as each experience being visited as part of the tour.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com/winter.

Laurie Baratti
