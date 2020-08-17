Universal Orlando Launches New Florida Resident Ticket Offer
Universal Orlando announced that Florida residents can now access the parks every day from now through December 24, 2020 free with a 1-Day, Park-to-Park ticket purchase.
The tickets are $164 per adult and include access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando.
For $29 more, you can upgrade your ticket to include Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park. With the offer, just one purchase of a Park-to-Park ticket grants Florida residents free daily access to the parks.
The offer is valid now through September 30, 2020.
Florida residents can also stay at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort — Surfside Inn and Suites for $79 per night. Discounted rates are also available to Florida residents at other Universal Orlando hotels.
Universal has also implemented protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19, including screening both guests and staff, maintaining social distancing and requiring face masks, limiting capacity at parks, attractions and hotels along with increasing cleaning procedures.
