Universal Orlando Offering Black Friday Sale
Entertainment Donald Wood November 20, 2020
Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating Black Friday by offering 40 percent off family vacation packages for one day only.
On Friday, November 27, Universal Orlando will offer a 40-percent discount on four-day, four-night vacation packages that combine theme park tickets and hotel accommodations for travel between November 29 and April 30, 2021.
With the Black Friday deal, a family of four could purchase the package for as low as $1,292, so Universal officials are encouraging travelers to book early as the deal is expected to sell out.
The vacation packages include four days of access to more than 50 experiences across two theme parks, a four-night hotel accommodation at Cabana Bay Beach Resort, early park admission, complimentary transportation and more.
Travelers who plan to visit Universal Orlando after February 28, 2021, can also add access to the Volcano Bay water theme park to their package.
The property has also stepped up its health and safety protocols amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak by screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity and increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS