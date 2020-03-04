Universal Orlando Reveals Food, Drink Options at Dockside Inn and Suites
Entertainment Donald Wood March 04, 2020
Universal Orlando Resort is teasing travelers by offering a sneak peek of the food and drink options at the Dockside Inn and Suites, which opens to the public on March 17.
Universal’s Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites will be the theme park’s eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co. and will feature food and beverage options to satisfy everyone staying on the property.
Dockside Inn and Suites will boast an eating establishment dubbed the all-American Pier 8 Market, which will provide casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will offer comfort foods like chicken and waffles, fresh salads and sandwiches and a variety of convenient grab-and-go options, with all dishes priced under $12.
In addition, the Dockside Inn and Suites property will have a lobby bar called the Sunset Lounge, which will serve specialty cocktails and craft beer, including the hotel’s own mango blonde called the Sunset Blonde.
After a long day at Universal’s theme parks, guests can relax at The Oasis Beach Bar located at the property’s pool area, which provides beach-inspired beverages.
Last year, Universal Orlando opened its seventh hotel, the Surfside Inn & Suites.
