Universal Orlando Temporarily Shuts Down Volcano Bay Due to Cold Weather
Entertainment Donald Wood January 21, 2020
Travelers are usually heading to Florida in the winter to get away from the cold, but theme park visitors were disappointed to learn Universal Studios was forced to temporarily shut down its water park due to cold temperatures.
Officials from Universal Orlando Resort announced this weekend the Volcano Bay water park would be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as the region was preparing for an unusual wave of cold weather.
Weather Update #VolcanoBay will be closed due to cold weather on Monday, January 20th, Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday, January 22nd. For updates on when the park will reopen, please call 407-817-8317.— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 19, 2020
With local forecasters predicting the coldest temperatures of the winter so far and issuing freeze watches across several counties, Universal made the preemptive decision to shut the facility down. Meteorologists said warm weather is expected to return to the Orlando area later this week, with low temperatures returning to the mid-50s.
The other parks on the property—Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk—all remained open.
The Walt Disney World Resort also shut down the Blizzard Beach Water Park through Wednesday, but the facility’s official website did not say if the decision was whether related. Blizzard Beach will reopen at 10 a.m. local time Thursday.
Universal Orlando also recently announced the concert headliners performing at the 25th annual Mardi Gras celebration, running daily from February 1 through April 2. Guests can enjoy live performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry on sixteen select nights during the event.
