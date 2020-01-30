Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Kicks Off This Weekend
Entertainment January 30, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Experience the fun of Mardi Gras and the joy of a theme park in one vacation. —Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Starting this weekend, Universal Orlando’s 2020 Mardi Gras Celebration kicks off with new and returning Cajun-style cuisine that is sure to excite foodies everywhere. From fan-favorite classics like Gumbo and Jambalaya to delectable new dishes inspired by carnivals worldwide – there are so many unique flavors to explore. See below for all the food and beverage options coming to this year’s Mardi Gras Celebration:
New Mardi Gras Dishes at Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk
From February 1 through April 2, guests can enjoy new menu items at The French Quarter Courtyard at Universal Studios Florida and several locations in Universal CityWalk, including Voodoo Doughnut, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and more.
—NEW Carnival Around The Universe Tasting Tent: This all-new tasting tent in the French Quarter Courtyard will feature dishes inspired by carnivals worldwide with new menu items debuting bi-weekly throughout the event, including a variety of plant-based options:
—Week 1 and 2 (Feb. 1 – Feb. 15) will feature cuisine from Trinidad & Tobago:
—Grilled Pineapple Trini Chow: Topped with kimchi seasoning and micro cilantro (Plant-based)
—Pholourie: Fried spicy split pea dough with turmeric, curry powder and a tamarind chutney (Plant-based)
—Chickpea Double: Chickpeas served on a spicy bara flatbread with micro cilantro and mango chutney (Plant-based)
—Week 3 and 4 (Feb. 16 – Feb. 29) will take guests back to where the Bayou Bash first began and explore Louisiana Creole cuisine even further:
—Softshell Crab Slider: Crispy soft shell crab topped with organic vegetable slaw and served on a soft brioche roll with bayou aioli
—Cauliflower Dirty Rice: Riced cauliflower with Gardein crumbles, Black-eyed peas and Cajun spices (Plant-based)
—Pecan Street: A specialty cocktail with pecan vodka, caramel and apple cider
—Week 5 and 6 (March 1 – March 14) will celebrate Brazilian Carnival with delicious treats:
—Pão de Quiejo: Traditional warm cheese bread with a guava dipping sauce
—Sugared Sweet Plantains: Covered in cinnamon and sugar and served with banana poppy seed dipping sauce (Plant-based)
—The Girl from Ipanema: A specialty cocktail featuring gin, lime, orgeat syrup, coconut water and pineapple simple syrup
—Week 7 and 8 (March 15 – April 2) will place you in the heart of Germany:
—Sauerbraten: Slow braised beef, buttered Spaetzle, and pickled red cabbage topped with a savory red wine sauce
—Grilled Bratwurst: Served on a potato pancake with whole grain mustard and sour cream and chives
—And a warm pretzel!
—NEW ‘Float Floats’ at Schwab’s Pharmacy: Inspired by the all-new Mardi Gras parade float theme, Treasures of the Deep, Schwab’s Pharmacy will serve over-the-top ice cream floats to celebrate Florida’s biggest party, including:
—Mardi Gras Float: Pineapple and lime soft serve with grape soda, blueberry Boba and a waffle cone flag
—Shipwreck Float: Pineapple and chocolate soft serve with pineapple soda, cotton candy and a waffle cone flag
—Sunken City of Atlantis Float: Vanilla soft serve with wild berry soda, mango Boba and a gummy shark
—New Specialty Cocktails and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Also inspired by this year’s Mardi Gras theme, are new specialty cocktails served in exclusive souvenir cups including High Seas Twister with rum, blood orange liqueur, and watermelon juice, and the Bourbon Street Punch with bourbon, orgeat, coconut puree and orange juice to name a few. Plus, also new to this year’s event, are recommended food and drink pairings which can be found on the tasting tent menu boards. For the little jesters in the family, there are a variety of non-alcoholic beverages including the all-new coconut water that is served out of an actual coconut, which is available at The Carnival Around the Universe Tasting Tent during the first two weeks, and the fan-favorite Bayou Bog Water.
—New Orleans Flair at Universal CityWalk: New Mardi Gras themed food items will debut at Universal CityWalk at several locations, including Voodoo Doughnut, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and more:
—For the doughnut lovers out there – head over to Voodoo Doughnut and pick up a yeast doughnut filled with cinnamon sugar Bavarian cream and topped with vanilla glaze and sprinkles inspired by the iconic Mardi Gras colors
—Ever wanted to drink an iconic Mardi Gras king cake? The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will be serving up The French Quarter artisan milkshake that includes king cake, cream cheese crema and pastry cream topped with king cake and a beignet
—Seasonal cocktails throughout Universal CityWalk, including The Jester found at the food and beverage carts, Voodoo Doctor at Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom and Masquerade Martini at The Cowfish
—Additional Mardi Gras inspired menu items can be found at venues across Universal CityWalk
Add-on New Orleans Inspired Experiences
As part of the family-friendly version of the renowned Big Easy bash, guests can also purchase festive Mardi Gras add-on experiences for guests craving more.
—Due to popular demand, The Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard will return, allowing guests to sample multiple dishes and beverages for one price throughout the event. Whether guests are looking to enjoy all of this year’s food and beverage items, or sample just a few of the bold new additions, there are a variety of Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard.
—On select nights, The Bayou Boil – An Exclusive Mardi Gras Experience, will allow guests to enjoy a Louisiana-style boil featuring crawfish, shrimp, potatoes and corn-on-the-cob, as well as an exclusive viewing area for the Mardi Gras parade with king cake, beignets, sparkling wine and assorted non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets for adults are $59.99 plus tax, and tickets for children (ages three to nine) are $39.99 plus tax. Separate theme park admission is required.
—For guests with a sweet tooth, the Mardi Gras Feast & Floats Dessert Party is available on select nights from March 9 through April 2, giving them the best view of the Mardi Gras parade while enjoying specialty desserts, savory bites, hot chocolate, assorted non-alcoholic beverages, and sparkling wine and cider. But the party doesn’t stop there – guests will also have an exclusive viewing area for Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration. Tickets for adults are $49.99 plus tax, and tickets for children (ages three to nine) are $29.99 plus tax. Separate theme park admission is required.
Returning Cajun Cuisine Favorites
Fans of the traditional and authentic New Orleans cuisine – don’t fret! Your favorite classic Cajun dishes will return to The French Quarter Courtyard at Universal Studios Florida including jambalaya, shrimp gumbo, crab etouffee, gator bites, a variety of po’boys, Cajun twisted tators, king cake, beignets and more.
Plus, as part of the Mardi Gras Celebration, guests enjoy a nightly Mardi Gras parade throughout the streets of Universal Studios Florida inspired by the all-new Treasures of the Deep parade theme, as well as performances by some of the biggest names in music, including world-renowned, chart-topping DJ and producer, Marshmello, the multi-platinum international star behind global smash-hits “Despacito” and “Échame La Culpa,” Luis Fonsi, and best-selling American girl group of all time, TLC, known for mega hits such as “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Creep” and “Unpretty.”
SOURCE: Universal Orlando Resort press release.
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS