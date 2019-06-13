Last updated: 03:56 PM ET, Thu June 13 2019

Universal Orlando's New Hagrid Ride Had 10-Hour Wait Time on Opening Day

Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 13, 2019

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando (Photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando Resort's newest Harry Potter ride debuted to much hype and anticipation Thursday, leading to a whopping 10-hour opening day wait time, CNBC reported.

Replacing the Dragon Challenge roller coasters at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the $300 million Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure takes riders on an immersive one-mile journey through the famous Forbidden Forest.

Passionate fans arrived prior to sunrise Thursday, according to posts on Twitter and CNBC noted that the Universal Orlando mobile app estimated the wait for the ride to be between eight and 10 hours at one point, with the line "stretching from Harry Potter land through the Lost Continent area and all the way back to the Dr. Seuss area of the park."

The good news is that the park will implement a virtual queue beginning Friday, eliminating the need for guests to stand around in line. Instead, they'll be alerted when it's time to return to the line.

Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure boasts the longest roller coaster track in Florida, features a record seven launches and is only the second roller coaster in the country to include a vertical drop—sending riders into a 17-foot freefall.

Given all it has to offer as well as the opening day buzz, it's clear the new ride is poised to become a fan favorite.

