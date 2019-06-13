Universal Orlando's New Hagrid Ride Had 10-Hour Wait Time on Opening Day
June 13, 2019
Universal Orlando Resort's newest Harry Potter ride debuted to much hype and anticipation Thursday, leading to a whopping 10-hour opening day wait time, CNBC reported.
Replacing the Dragon Challenge roller coasters at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the $300 million Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure takes riders on an immersive one-mile journey through the famous Forbidden Forest.
Passionate fans arrived prior to sunrise Thursday, according to posts on Twitter and CNBC noted that the Universal Orlando mobile app estimated the wait for the ride to be between eight and 10 hours at one point, with the line "stretching from Harry Potter land through the Lost Continent area and all the way back to the Dr. Seuss area of the park."
It’s 5:40 and I have made it to the Islands of Adventure entrance on opening day of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. As long as there aren’t technical difficulties, I’ll definitely get a ride in before the storms hit today pic.twitter.com/XabVB3xb5x— Jonathan Cooper (@dxwwf3) June 13, 2019
Sharing a picture taken moments ago by Gregory Henderson of the current line extending all the way back thru the main entrance gates of Universal Orlando... Opening Day of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Ride!! *Current wait time is already close to 9 hours! #harrypotter pic.twitter.com/1iRTZODmdh— Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) June 13, 2019
The good news is that the park will implement a virtual queue beginning Friday, eliminating the need for guests to stand around in line. Instead, they'll be alerted when it's time to return to the line.
Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure boasts the longest roller coaster track in Florida, features a record seven launches and is only the second roller coaster in the country to include a vertical drop—sending riders into a 17-foot freefall.
Given all it has to offer as well as the opening day buzz, it's clear the new ride is poised to become a fan favorite.
