Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Has Now Reopened
Entertainment Lauren Bowman March 01, 2021
Volcano Bay – Universal Orlando’s water theme park – reopened this past Saturday after being closed for the winter.
The park closes every winter for about four months, but guests are once again able to escape to the South Seas-inspired theme park to cool off as Florida’s weather begins to heat up.
The towering 200-foot volcano that is the centerpiece for the park, hosts a variety of slides including the daredevil Ko’okiri Body Plunge. For less adventurous souls, there is a lazy river, wave pool and tons of other rides to check out.
Volcano Bay opened in 2017 with Tapu Tapu wristbands for all guests. These waterproof bands allow visitors to just ‘tap’ for their place in line. The wristband will then alert you when you can start making your way to the top of the ride. This innovative technology is proving beneficial now more than ever with social distancing requirements.
Like all of Universal Orlando’s theme parks, Volcano Bay has enhanced health and safety measures in place for guests and staff due to the coronavirus.
The park is currently operating at a reduced capacity to help with social distancing measures. Everyone is required to wear facial coverings, undergo temperature screening and practice social distancing while within the park.
However, no facial coverings are allowed on any slide or while you are in one of the pools. If you have a temperature of more than 100.4, you will not be allowed to enter the park.
For a full list of safety requirements, please visit Universal's website here.
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS