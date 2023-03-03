Last updated: 10:25 AM ET, Fri March 03 2023

Universal Studios Adds Vegan Butterbeer to Theme Parks

March 03, 2023

Cold and frozen Butterbeer.
Cold and frozen Butterbeer. (photo via Universal Studios Media)

Vegan foodies, rejoice! It’s time for vegan Butterbeer!

Officials from Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced the theme parks would now offer a vegan version of the fan-favorite Butterbeer beverage at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The non-dairy beverage is available in cold and frozen, with the same taste as the wildly-popular Butterbeer drink found in the themed land. The vegan version boasts flavors reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread and is topped with a vegan-friendly version of the iconic Butterbeer froth.

The new drink option will be available at Universal Orlando’s Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley. At Universal Hollywood, the Butterbeer can be found at the Hog’s Head pub and the Three Broomsticks restaurant.

The Florida and California parks also feature other vegan menu options, including Irish Stew, Shepherd’s Pasty Pie (Universal Hollywood and Universal Orlando), and Mushroom Pie Platter (Universal Orlando).

In February, Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury announced Super Nintendo World would be added to Universal Orlando’s offerings. He made the statement during the Super Nintendo World grand opening at Universal Hollywood.

The company also recently introduced a new “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” offer for the United States and Canada residents, starting at $234.99 per adult, plus tax.

