Universal Studios Announces Opening Date for First Chinese Theme Park
Entertainment Donald Wood August 30, 2021
Officials from Universal Studios announced on Monday that its first theme park in China is scheduled to open on September 20.
According to The Associated Press, Universal Studios’ new theme park in Beijing has been under construction since 2016 and has received immense support from the local government.
To ensure the project is a success in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, transportation authorities in Beijing approved the extension of one of the city’s main subway lines to the theme park area.
Universal Studios’ Beijing theme park will feature rides, shows, restaurants, exhibits and a pair of hotels, with film franchises like Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Despicable Me and Kung Fu Panda being heavily featured throughout the property.
The project will complement Universal’s two existing theme parks in Asia, including Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Singapore.
“We and our local partners, including Beijing Tourism Group, are creating one of the most magnificent theme park destinations ever built – right here in Beijing,” Universal Beijing President Tom Mehrmann said last year.
“It is the fruit of co-creation, merging Universal’s decades of global theme park experience with our partner’s deep insights on China,” Mehrmann continued. “Over 100,000 constructors, more than 500 designers and artists, and more than 500 suppliers and partners from around the world jointly made the project possible, and we can’t wait to unveil this dream destination to the world.”
Earlier this month, Universal Orlando Resort unveiled the final lineup of terrors for Halloween Horror Nights 2021, including an array of twisted original haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows.
For travelers looking to usher in the winter holidays in Orlando, Universal announced its 2021 celebration would debut on November 13 as part of the theme park’s continued return to full service following the coronavirus pandemic.
Sponsored Content
For more information on China
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS