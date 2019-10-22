Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Dates for Winter Holiday Favorites
Entertainment October 22, 2019
The whimsical spirit of the holidays transforms Universal Studios Hollywood into a winter wonderland bringing merriment and cheer to families and friends this festive season as the theme park ushers in seasonal favorites, “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas,” beginning Thursday, November 28 and running daily through Sunday, December 29, 2019.
An annual family tradition, “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” adds holiday warmth and cheer to this beloved land as the quaint town of Hogsmeade village is enchanted with seasonal décor uniquely themed to each of the individual storefronts and a dazzling light projection spectacular brings the iconic Hogwarts castle to life.
As night falls on Hogsmeade village, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” illuminates Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with colorful imagery and impressive dimensional animations that dance across Hogwarts castle in tandem to a musical arrangement from the Harry Potter movies.
Musical performances from the a cappella Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant throaty frogs, entertain guests with their harmonized holiday themed songs and fill the land with holiday cheer.
In time for the holiday season, a wide selection of custom-made Christmas ornaments created especially for “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will be available. Collectibles include a decorative Hogwarts castle snow globe, Hogwarts crest and mascot ornaments representing each of the four houses, wizard card ornaments, unique tree topper and house pennant garland.
Holiday-themed fare and hot Butterbeer further complement the overall experience.
An all-new state-of-the-art, topsy-turvy “Grinchmas” tree, twisting and turning over 55 feet in height and adorned with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of white and multi-colored LED lights choreographed to music, brightens the merry “Grinchmas” Who-lebration. Dazzling “Grinchmas” tree lighting ceremonies that take place every evening, accompanied by a snowfall flurry, bring this annual favorite to life, creating a festival of fun fit for The Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a roster of Who-ville Whos.
Spirited holiday decor and festive whimsy will also permeate throughout the theme park, bringing a crew of very merry and mischievous Minions to “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” to gleefully spread Christmas cheer to visitors of all ages.
Universal CityWalk’s spectacular 40-foot tall Christmas tree will once again glisten with 200,000 LED icicles choreographed to the lights and sounds of the season as the magic of the holidays comes to life in the “5 Towers” outdoor plaza along with a slate of free concert performances and an eclectic ensemble of talented street performers.
CityWalk’s iconic, dancing water fountain with over 230 individual power jets will continue to mesmerize guests when it projects streams of choreographed water into the air complemented by red and green LED lights and an array of holiday-themed music.
The holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood is included in the price of theme park admission.
SOURCE: Universal Studios Hollywood press release.
