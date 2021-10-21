Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Winter Holiday Events and Dates
October 21, 2021
Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the winter holiday travel period with the return of fan favorites, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas.
Starting November 26 and running daily through January 2, the theme park will feature a massive transformation that highlights merry décor, jolly ambiance and themed food. The holiday festivities are included in the price of admission.
In the village of Hogsmeade, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will feature holiday acapella performances from the Hogwarts Frog Choir, decorated village shops and festive fare at the Three Broomsticks.
At dusk each night, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle dazzles with stunning imagery and animation as the impressive light projection show illuminates Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The show also boasts music from the film series.
As for the Grinchmas Who-lebration, the festivities will include the topsy-turvy 65-foot-tall Grinchmas tree in Universal Plaza, adorned with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights.
Guests can also celebrate with The Grinch, his faithful dog Max and the Who-ville Whos, performing on select nights. A selection of themed Wh.o-tacular sweet treats will be available for purchase.
At Universal CityWalk, visitors will witness the spectacular 40-foot-tall Christmas tree and its more than 200,000 LED lights, as well as festive designs and flavors at Voodoo Doughnut.
