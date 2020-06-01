Last updated: 08:52 AM ET, Mon June 01 2020

Universal Studios Japan Phased Reopening Begins June 8

Entertainment Donald Wood June 01, 2020

Universal Studios Japan.
PHOTO: Universal Studios Japan. (photo by Flickr / blue_quartz

Officials from Universal Studios Japan announced the theme park would reopen its doors on June 8 after three months of being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Japan Times, Universal Studios Japan will welcome annual ticket holders who live in Osaka Prefecture starting on June 8, before eventually lifting restrictions for all Osaka Prefecture residents on June 15.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Amtrak Vacations

Amtrak Vacations Offering Limited-Time Great Getaway Sale

Car Rental & Rail
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Erases Alaska, Canada Itineraries From Website

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Resort Portfolio in Jamaica

Jamaica Re-Opening for International Visitors June 15

Destination & Tourism
COVID

Etihad Launches Wellness Program for COVID

Airlines & Airports

If all health and safety protocols are deemed successful, the property plans to admit tourists from the Kinki region on June 19, including the Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Wakayama and Shiga prefectures.

The dates are in accordance with the Japanese government, which lifted its state of emergency last week, but has asked citizens to avoid crossing prefectural borders until June 19.

While Universal Studios Japan is set to open this month, representatives from Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea said the temporary closures of the parks would be extended due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Last week, Universal Orlando Resort announced several of its hotels would reopen to guests on June 2. To ensure the health and safety of guests, the park will implement a wide range of new and enhanced hygiene procedures, including mandatory face coverings for all visitors and employees.

In addition, Walt Disney World Resort announced a series of updates for new ticket sales and hotel reservations; dining and experiences and FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours ahead of the attraction's phased reopening beginning on July 11.

For more information on Japan

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Universal, Orlando, Resort

Universal Orlando Opening Several Hotels on June 2

Disney World Updates Reservation System Ahead of Reopening

Disney CEO Reveals What Guests Can Expect Upon Reopening

Disney World Announces Proposed Plans, Dates for Phased Reopening

Disneyland Part of Governor’s Phase 3 Reopening Plan

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS