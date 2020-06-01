Universal Studios Japan Phased Reopening Begins June 8
Entertainment Donald Wood June 01, 2020
Officials from Universal Studios Japan announced the theme park would reopen its doors on June 8 after three months of being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to The Japan Times, Universal Studios Japan will welcome annual ticket holders who live in Osaka Prefecture starting on June 8, before eventually lifting restrictions for all Osaka Prefecture residents on June 15.
If all health and safety protocols are deemed successful, the property plans to admit tourists from the Kinki region on June 19, including the Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Wakayama and Shiga prefectures.
The dates are in accordance with the Japanese government, which lifted its state of emergency last week, but has asked citizens to avoid crossing prefectural borders until June 19.
While Universal Studios Japan is set to open this month, representatives from Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea said the temporary closures of the parks would be extended due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Last week, Universal Orlando Resort announced several of its hotels would reopen to guests on June 2. To ensure the health and safety of guests, the park will implement a wide range of new and enhanced hygiene procedures, including mandatory face coverings for all visitors and employees.
In addition, Walt Disney World Resort announced a series of updates for new ticket sales and hotel reservations; dining and experiences and FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours ahead of the attraction's phased reopening beginning on July 11.
