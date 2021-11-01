Universal To Close Popular Roller Coaster for Renovations in 2022
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz November 01, 2021
Universal Studios Florida has announced that its popular The Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster, which first debuted in 2004, will close for more than half of 2022 for maintenance.
The theme park published a statement to Thrillist, noting that the ride will be closed beginning January 7, 2022 through late summer.
The indoor roller coaster takes its riders into the adventures of the movie The Mummy, offering an ancient Egyptian-themed ride rife with action-packed explosions and even a cameo of Brendan Fraser, one of the main actors in the beloved movie which was released in 1999.
The ride also exists at other Universal theme parks across the globe, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore, though according to Thrillist, they have had no other announcements about the closures of these roller coasters, so it’s safe to say that they will remain open throughout the year.
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
