Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Mon November 01 2021

Universal To Close Popular Roller Coaster for Renovations in 2022

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz November 01, 2021

Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride, Universal Studios
PHOTO: Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride, Universal Studios in Orlando, FL (Photo by Lauren Bowman)

Universal Studios Florida has announced that its popular The Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster, which first debuted in 2004, will close for more than half of 2022 for maintenance.

The theme park published a statement to Thrillist, noting that the ride will be closed beginning January 7, 2022 through late summer.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

The Grinch at Universal Universal Orlando Celebrates the Holiday Season With... Entertainment

Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Launches New Hotel and Ticket Package Entertainment

Family at Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Announces Return of Rock the Universe... Entertainment

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy. Universal Orlando Reveals More Grisly Details for... Entertainment

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Orlando Adding Iconic Characters to Halloween... Entertainment

The indoor roller coaster takes its riders into the adventures of the movie The Mummy, offering an ancient Egyptian-themed ride rife with action-packed explosions and even a cameo of Brendan Fraser, one of the main actors in the beloved movie which was released in 1999.

The ride also exists at other Universal theme parks across the globe, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore, though according to Thrillist, they have had no other announcements about the closures of these roller coasters, so it’s safe to say that they will remain open throughout the year.

For more information on Florida

For more Entertainment News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Complete Caribbean Podcast

The Latest Developments on Expanding Caribbean Access

Six Flags Magic Mountain to Open Tallest, Longest Single-Rail Roller Coaster

gallery icon 50 Haunted Hotels Perfect for Halloween

TravelPulse Podcast: River Cruise vs. Ocean Cruise

Disneyland Raises Tickets Prices, Creates Even Higher Ticketing Tier

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS