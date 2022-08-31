US Virgin Islands to Represent at Made in America Festival
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz August 31, 2022
The U.S. Virgin Islands is the only destination sponsor of the Made in America Festival and will give away one free trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands this weekend during the festival, held September 3-4.
Additionally, USVI native and artist 5’2 will perform onstage during the festival; she was chosen from a list of four artists native to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The other applicants were Mic Love, Scarzeo and Th3rd.
“Telling a destination story also means connecting with our native and local community. The Department of Tourism makes an effort to continuously partner, support, and promote our local artists where we can. Bringing a VI artist to such a prominent national stage like Made in America is a true historic moment for our islands,” says Commissioner of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte.
An activation space in the festival’s Cause Village will consist of USVI’s beautiful backdrops, stilt dancers called Mocko Jumbies and more. It’s also where the USVI will give away one free trip to the islands.
“We are so incredibly proud to have 5’2 represent the U.S. Virgin Islands and join the Made in America stage. We have so much talent that comes out of the VI and while it was extremely challenging to select four, we are grateful to the artists who continue to support the Department of Tourism and all of our efforts to showcase our incredible islands,” said Ian Turnbull, Division of Festivals Director.
The destination is also offering a $25 discount on a two-day pass to the Made in America Festival when guests use the code USVI-MIA22.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Extend Your Summer With Princess Resorts in the Canary Islands
-
Celebrate 'Barktober' With Special Events and Offerings at Trump International Beach Resort
For more information on U.S. Virgin Islands
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS