US Virgin Islands to Represent at Made in America Festival

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz August 31, 2022

St. John, US Virgin Islands
St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

The U.S. Virgin Islands is the only destination sponsor of the Made in America Festival and will give away one free trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands this weekend during the festival, held September 3-4.

Additionally, USVI native and artist 5’2 will perform onstage during the festival; she was chosen from a list of four artists native to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The other applicants were Mic Love, Scarzeo and Th3rd.

“Telling a destination story also means connecting with our native and local community. The Department of Tourism makes an effort to continuously partner, support, and promote our local artists where we can. Bringing a VI artist to such a prominent national stage like Made in America is a true historic moment for our islands,” says Commissioner of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte.

An activation space in the festival’s Cause Village will consist of USVI’s beautiful backdrops, stilt dancers called Mocko Jumbies and more. It’s also where the USVI will give away one free trip to the islands.

“We are so incredibly proud to have 5’2 represent the U.S. Virgin Islands and join the Made in America stage. We have so much talent that comes out of the VI and while it was extremely challenging to select four, we are grateful to the artists who continue to support the Department of Tourism and all of our efforts to showcase our incredible islands,” said Ian Turnbull, Division of Festivals Director.

The destination is also offering a $25 discount on a two-day pass to the Made in America Festival when guests use the code USVI-MIA22.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
