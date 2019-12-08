VIDEO: Disney World Guest Disrupts and Damages Attraction
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli December 08, 2019
A man visiting Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom jumped on stage Saturday at the ‘Carousel of Progress’ attraction, disrupting the live show.
Another guest, presumably a friend or travel acquaintance, also jumped on the stage and tried to remove the man after he grabbed one of the props – a butter churn placed next to the actor serving as the narrator.
No one was hurt in the incident but accounts vary on how the man was eventually removed after he laid down on the floor of the stage. Some said fellow guests intervened in removing the man, others said a WDW cast member took over the situation.
Also unknown was whether the man was disabled or intoxicated.
Here is a video of the incident, courtesy of YouTube user BigSurgz.
