Virgin Atlantic Founder Sir Richard Branson Will Get the Screen Treatment
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli July 18, 2022
British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways, will be the subject of a new television mini-series.
According to an article in the venerable magazine Entertainment Weekly, Branson will be portrayed by British actor Andrew Garfield, star of ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Tick, Tick… Boom.’
The series will be called ‘Hot Air.’
According to Entertainment Weekly, it is based on the book ‘Dirty Tricks,’ which told the story of how British Airways attempted to undermine Branson’s Virgin Atlantic in the early 1990s.
When Branson found out about the scheme in which BA was hacking into Virgin’s computers for information, he exposed British Airways and sued them in a highly publicized case in which Virgin was awarded more than 3 million pounds in damages.
The six-part mini-series has an unknown air date.
