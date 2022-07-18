Last updated: 10:47 AM ET, Mon July 18 2022

Virgin Atlantic Founder Sir Richard Branson Will Get the Screen Treatment

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli July 18, 2022

Sir Richard Branson
Sir Richard Branson. (Photo via Jarle Naustvik / flickr)

British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways, will be the subject of a new television mini-series.

According to an article in the venerable magazine Entertainment Weekly, Branson will be portrayed by British actor Andrew Garfield, star of ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Tick, Tick… Boom.’

ADVERTISING

The series will be called ‘Hot Air.’

MORE Entertainment
roller coaster, theme park, six flags

Six Flags Announces New Initiatives to Help Guests with...

Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND Resorts.

LEGOLAND Resorts Announces Brick-or-Treat Halloween...

The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending in Caribbean...

According to Entertainment Weekly, it is based on the book ‘Dirty Tricks,’ which told the story of how British Airways attempted to undermine Branson’s Virgin Atlantic in the early 1990s.

When Branson found out about the scheme in which BA was hacking into Virgin’s computers for information, he exposed British Airways and sued them in a highly publicized case in which Virgin was awarded more than 3 million pounds in damages.

The six-part mini-series has an unknown air date.

Sponsored Content

For more Entertainment News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
roller coaster, theme park, six flags

Six Flags Announces New Initiatives to Help Guests with...

LEGOLAND Resorts Announces Brick-or-Treat Halloween Events, Activities

TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending in Caribbean Travel and Tourism?

Set From New Jordan Peele Movie Coming to Universal Hollywood’s Studio Tour

Disney World Brings Back More Character Dining

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS