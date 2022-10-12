Last updated: 02:46 PM ET, Wed October 12 2022

Visit Orlando Launches Disney World Sweepstakes

Entertainment Donald Wood October 12, 2022

Back of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World
Back of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Visit Orlando announced the launch of a special sweepstakes for 12 lucky winners and their three closest friends, family members or travel companions to experience the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort.

The official tourism association for Orlando revealed that each Magical Getaway includes theme park tickets with the Park Hopper option, a $500 value Disney gift card, accommodation at a deluxe Disney Resort hotel for a two-night stay, roundtrip airfare provided by Frontier Airlines and Orlando International Airport ground transportation to and from Disney World.

“There's still time to enjoy the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort and experience new attractions, special events, themed anniversary park decor and more,” Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej said. “This sweepstakes will give an opportunity for friends and families to create cherished memories in Orlando for this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary event.”

To enter, contestants must complete a short entry form and upload a photo with their favorite family members, inner circle or lifelong best friends showing off their Orlando fandom at Visit Orlando’s official website by December 5.

One prize package will be awarded each day for 12 days, starting on December 6. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration ends on March 31, 2023.

