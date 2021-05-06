Walt Disney World Brings Back More Dining Options
May 06, 2021
Walt Disney World has been operating with modified experiences since it reopened last summer, but the resort has announced that more of the fan-favorite dining options will once again reopen in the coming days.
Walt Disney World offered character dining in a limited capacity after reopening, but one of the fan favorites – Chef Mickey’s at the Contemporary Resort – will finally make its grand debut on May 16. Located next to Magic Kingdom, this is a great place for any meal with adorable Mickey waffles at breakfast and all-you-can-enjoy family-style helpings of delicious entrees. Pair this with appearances from the Fab Five – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy, and you have an incredible vacation experience.
Character dining is still operating on a “no-touch” basis. This means that while you’re welcome to take photos and selfies of passing characters, you just can’t run up and hug them. But guests will still get a souvenir with character signatures on it.
Other restaurants that are planned to reopen are Cape May Café at the Beach Club Resort in the EPCOT area on May 18 and the Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom later this summer. Unfortunately, character dining is not scheduled to return to Cape May Café just yet nor will the Seafood-and-More Dinner Buffet. Dining reservations can be booked for Chef Mickey’s and Cape May Café beginning on May 7.
Walt Disney World has also announced that they will stop taking guests' temperatures upon entering the theme parks beginning May 16.
